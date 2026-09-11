PC Government says electricity rebate contingent on finalizing new Churchill Falls deal

News September 11th, 2026

The Provincial Government has announced a new electricity rebate to be applied following the finalization of definitive agreements, but it comes with a catch. The rebate will only happen if the Churchill Falls deal is finalized.

The Churchill River Electricity Rebate will provide a 15 per cent electricity rebate for residential ratepayers throughout the province on their first 2,000 kWh of electricity usage per month. Households in Newfoundland and Labrador use, on average, approximately 1,400 to 1,500 kWh of electricity per month. This measure is expected to save ratepayers an average of $351 per year.

Additional details on implementation of the rebate will be provided upon the finalization of the definitive agreement, which is expected by the end of 2026. A special debate on the Churchill Falls deal will be hosted by the house of assembly on Monday.