Agriculture Expo returns to Corner Brook this September

News September 15th, 2026

The Agriculture Expo is bringing a bigger experience to Corner Brook this year, with a new expanded format featuring two dedicated spaces for visitors to explore: The Barnyard and the Farmer’s Market.

Hosted annually by the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Agriculture (NLFA), the Agriculture Expo brings together farmers, producers, industry partners, families and agriculture enthusiasts to celebrate the province’s agriculture and agri-food industry. Agriculture Expo 2026 will take place September 18–20 at the Corner Brook Civic Centre.

The Barnyard will bring visitors up close with livestock exhibits, an animal farm, sheep shearing, beekeeping and more, creating opportunities to learn about the animals and people behind local food production.

Over in the Farmer’s Market, visitors can explore exhibits from a variety of sectors, featuring local products such as beef, eggs, vegetables, honey and cheese, along with other agricultural products, informational booths and educational experiences. Chef Darcy Butler of the College of the North Atlantic will also return to the Expo, working with local producers to showcase Newfoundland and Labrador products through culinary demonstrations.

“Agriculture Expos give visitors a chance to see first-hand how our food is grown and the dedication it takes to produce. It’s also a great way for farmers to showcase their operations and share how top-quality food is grown in Newfoundland and Labrador. I encourage everyone in the area to take advantage of this event and discover the stories behind the food we enjoy every day.” – The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“The Agriculture Expo is an opportunity to showcase the farmers and producers who help strengthen Newfoundland and Labrador’s food systems. Through continued collaboration, we can grow our agriculture and agrifoods sector and put more locally produced food on tables across the province. Supporting local agriculture is key to achieving the goal of growing more of what we eat and eating more of what we grow.” – The Honourable Pleaman Forsey, Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands

“The Agriculture Expo has always been an opportunity for people to come together and experience Newfoundland and Labrador agriculture firsthand. This year, with even more for visitors to explore, we’re excited to build on that experience and create more opportunities for people to meet the farmers and producers behind their food. We hope visitors will come away with a greater appreciation for the diversity and importance of agriculture in our province.” – Wayne Simmons, President of the Newfoundland & Labrador Federation of Agriculture

Families will find plenty to explore throughout the weekend, including the Cultivation Station: Growing Your Mind, hosted by Agriculture in the Classroom Newfoundland and Labrador (AITC-NL). The space will feature hands-on activities and interactive experiences for young visitors, along with the return of Moonica the Milking Cow and a new activity booklet to help kids explore all the event has to offer.

Friday evening will kick off the weekend with Family Fun Night, hosted by AITC-NL, where kids can paint their own farm ornament. The official Opening Ceremonies will take place at 7 p.m., marking the start of a weekend celebrating Newfoundland and Labrador agriculture.

Admission to Agriculture Expo 2026 is free, with donations accepted in support of 4-H Newfoundland and Labrador.