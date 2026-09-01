Police looking for suspect in assault, theft at a local business
The RCMP is looking for the public’s help to identify a man in relation to a theft and assault from a Clarenville store.
On Monday, officers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Shoal Harbour Drive. Police say a man was captured on surveillance footage leaving the business with approximately $670 worth of items without paying.
When approached by staff to request proof of payment, the suspect shoved an employee before exiting the store and driving away in a grey Chevrolet Malibu.
The man is described as white, with close-cropped brown hair, a goatee and tattoos. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.