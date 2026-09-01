Justice

Justice

Police looking for suspect in assault, theft at a local business

Justice, News

The RCMP is looking for the public’s help to identify a man in relation to a theft and assault from a Clarenville store.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Shoal Harbour Drive. Police say a man was captured on surveillance footage leaving the business with approximately $670 worth of items without paying.

When approached by staff to request proof of payment, the suspect shoved an employee before exiting the store and driving away in a grey Chevrolet Malibu.

The man is described as white, with close-cropped brown hair, a goatee and tattoos. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Related Articles

Police investigates liquor store theft, man arrested and charged
Read more
RNC investigating following collision
Read more
Back to top