Holyrood RCMP seize illicit drugs, tobacco and liquor during traffic stop in Harbour Main

News September 1st, 2026

Four men and a woman were arrested by Holyrood RCMP during a traffic stop in Harbour Main on Thursday that also resulted in the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia, contraband tobacco and open liquor.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on August 27, while conducting proactive patrols in Harbour Main, Avalon East District RCMP stopped a passenger vehicle on Harbour Drive.

During the stop, officers observed contraband cigarettes and arrested five occupants inside the vehicle for possession of unstamped tobacco products. A search of the driver, passengers and vehicle also resulted in the location and seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, items consistent with drug trafficking activities and open liquor.

One passenger, Kayla Marie Owens, 38, was in possession of suspected cocaine and other items, and failed to comply with police commands. She was charged under the Criminal Code with resisting or obstructing a police officer and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order. She was held in custody and appeared in St. John’s Provincial Court on Friday, August 28.

Police also determined that the driver, a 44-year-old Seal Cove man, was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s licence. His licence was further suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.

Cocaine is a leading cause of overdose deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador. Naloxone is ineffective in combatting cocaine overdose. If you suspect someone is overdosing on cocaine, immediately seek medical attention by calling 911.