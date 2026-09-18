44-year-old man arrested after searches at two residences resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons in Deer Lake

News September 18th, 2026

RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West arrested a 44-year-old man on Wednesday after searches at two residences resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons and items consistent with drug trafficking.

On September 16, JFO West officers executed Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants at two residences — one in the Islandview Heights area of Deer Lake and another on a camp road near Humber Valley Resort — with assistance from RCMP West District General Investigation Section, Deer Lake RCMP and RNC Operational Patrol Services.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation. Inside the residences, police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and pills, firearms and ammunition, large quantities of currency and silver and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking activity.

Chad Cassell, 44, was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released from custody and will appear in provincial court in December 2026. The investigation is continuing.

JFO West targets drug trafficking and organized crime on the west coast of the province. If you are a resident on the province’s west coast and you suspect there is drug trafficking in your neighbourhood, JFO West wants to talk with you. You can remain anonymous while speaking directly with a police officer by contacting the JFO West designated drug line at (709) 637-4221.

Residents in other areas of the province are encouraged to contact their local police detachment to report illegal drug activities.