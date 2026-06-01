Nature

Nature

Salmonier Nature Park open for the season

Nature, News

Salmonier Nature Park opened for the 2026 season today, June 1. The entrance gate will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. All visitors must be off the trail by 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Park programming includes school and community group visits, Canada Day activities, and family fun days throughout the summer. Updates will be available on Facebook.

For more information or to book tours for schools or community organizations, call 709-229-7888 or email salmoniernaturepark@gov.nl.ca.

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