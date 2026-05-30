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Big Game Licence Draw results now available

Nature, News

Results of the 2026-27 big game licence draw are available on the Wildlife Information Management System website. Applicants will receive an email notification to check their accounts.

Big game season begins Sept. 12, and closes Dec. 31 in most areas of the Island of Newfoundland.

In Gros Morne National Park, the season begins Sept. 26 in Zone 1, October 17 in Zone 2, and Nov. 14 in Zone 3, and ends Jan. 31, 2027, in all zones. Zone 4 is closed to hunting.

In Terra Nova National Park, the season runs from Oct. 13, 2026 to Jan. 31, 2027.

In Labrador, the season opens Sept. 12, 2026, and closes March 14, 2027.

Successful applicants should pay fees by 4:30 p.m. on July 3, 2026, to ensure they receive their licences in time for the start of the season.

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