Man charged with attempted murder in Corner Brook

Police in Corner Brook have made an arrest after a violent attack March 3.

An injured man showed up in the lobby of the RNC detachment on University Drive in Corner Brook around 7:30 p.m March 3. The 57-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Western Memorial Regional Hospital to seek medical attention.

Officers determined that itwas targeted attack, and did not perceive a risk to the community as a whole. Investigators believe the man suffered injuries from more than one edged weapon during a violent attack, which occurred in the area of Beothuk Crescent in Corner Brook.

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Evan Long of Corner Brook was arrested in St. John’s on March 8 and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Long Appeared in Provincial Court in Corner Brook by phone and remains in custody for a bail hearing on Friday.

The RNC CID continue to investigate this event, and request anyone with information to assist this investigation to contact the RNC at 637-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere