Former St. John’s bar owner on trial for sexual assault facing new charges

Chris Carter — the musician and former bar owner on trial in Supreme court in St. John’s for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls — appeared in provincial court today to deal with new charges that allege he breached conditions of his release.

The 37-year-old was first arrested in 2021 and charged with eight counts in connection with the sexual assault allegations. Between 2018 and 2021, he reportedly sexually assaulted two young girls in a family that he knew.

However, on Tuesday, the second day of his trial, he was arrested again and taken to the St. John’s city lockup, charged with four counts of breaching conditions of his release. They allege that on the opening days of his trial, outside the courtroom, Carter attempted to have contact with one of the complainants and her family member — when he was ordered not to do so.

Today, when Carter was brought before Judge Harold Porter in provincial court, defence lawyer Iain Hollett said he wants to review the evidence before determining whether there will be a bail hearing. The case is due back in provincial court May 7 for a status update.

Meanwhile, Carter’s trial in Supreme Court is scheduled to resume this afternoon.

The first girl, 17, testified earlier this week that Carter sexually assaulted her about 70 times. She said she was scared of him and that she was traumatized by the experience. The second complainant, 20, had the video interview with RNC played in court yesterday afternoon and is expected to continue this afternoon.

Carter, who had owned the bar Valhalla, saw his case spark much outrage in the community, with several protests held outside court and the creation of a Facebook group, named. ‘Supporting survivors of Chris Carter’s abuse,’ which now has over 1,800 members.