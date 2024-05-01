Plane overshoots runway at St. John’s International Airport; no injuries reported

There are reported delays at St. John’s International airport after a PAL Airlines charter flight overshot the runway late this afternoon.

NTV News contacted PAL Airlines and they issued this statement. “After landing at St. John’s (CYYT), a PAL Airlines charter flight departed the edge of the runway just prior to the aircraft coming to a complete stop. The PAL team met the flight, passengers disembarked the aircraft and went to our charter facility to meet their awaiting ground transportation.”

Update from 5:13 PM NDT

NTV has learned the TSB (Transportation Safety Board) is deploying two investigators to St. John’s International Airport to investigate a runway overrun that occurred earlier today, involving a De Havilland DHC 8-400 aircraft operated by PAL Airlines.

NTV News is tracking the story and will have more information as it becomes available.