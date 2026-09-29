Civic Centre workers reach impasse at the bargaining table

Local News, News September 29th, 2026

Workers at the Corner Brook Civic Centre, represented by CUPE 4386, have officially reached an impasse at the bargaining table and could legally hit the picket lines or be locked out by their employer as early as October 10, according to the union.

“It’s been incredibly frustrating, to say the least,” said CUPE 4386 President – Craig Gardner, in a statement to media. “The municipality’s representatives keep coming to the table with the same wage offer our members have soundly rejected, expecting us to just give up and take it. But the reality is what they’re offering won’t help these workers pay the bills, won’t help them put food on the table or keep the lights on. That’s the reality we are fighting against, and the municipality doesn’t seem to care.”

The workers represented by CUPE 4386 are in charge of every aspect of the Civic Centre, from the ice rink to setting up for events, sports, and meetings. Despite the impasse, the group has committed to another bargaining date on October 19th.