RNC records extreme speeds; issues hundreds of tickets during traffic initiative

Justice, News May 23rd, 2026

The RNC issued 525 tickets, primarily for speeding, during Canada Road Safety Week.

During the weeklong campaign, enforcement was conducted by RNC Traffic Services and Operational Patrol Services officers on the Northeast Avalon, Corner Brook Region and in Labrador West, in residential areas, school zones, and along provincial highways.

The awareness initiative focuses on behaviours that put road users most at risk.

On different occasions, officers observed two drivers travelling 160 km/hr on the Trans-Canada Highway near Corner Brook. On the Team Gushue Highway Monday (May 18), one driver was caught going 146 km/hr in the 80 km/hr zone. In all cases the drivers were ticketed, vehicles seized, and licenses suspended.

A covert operation in downtown St. John’s targeting distracted driving and driving without a seatbelt on Saturday, May 16 resulted in eight infractions largely for cell phone use.

In total, three impaired drivers were detected throughout the week, 17 vehicles were seized, and 16 drivers had their licenses suspended.