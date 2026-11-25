RNC arrest man for trafficking
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) seized suspected illicit drugs and cash from a residence in St. John’s. As part of a drug trafficking investigation by the Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit (WDEU), a search warrant was executed at a west end property yesterday (Nov. 24). Officers located and seized:
- Over 0.5 kg of cocaine
- Prescription pills
- Cash
- And drug paraphernalia
James Kelloway, 59, was arrested on four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and was held for court.
A second male was arrested and released with additional drug related charges expected for both men, pending the results of drug testing. The investigation is ongoing.