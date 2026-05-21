Police investigating break and enter at Port au Port gas station, seeking public’s assistance

Justice, News May 21st, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in a break and enter at a business in Port au Port early Wednesday morning. Police are asking residents in the area to review security footage at homes and businesses and report any suspicious activity or persons.

Police in Stephenville received the report of a break and enter at the gas station on Main Street in Port au Port around 7:00 a.m. on May 20. An employee of the business arrived to find that a suspect or suspects had damaged power equipment to disable the store’s security system and broken a window to gain entry into the store.

Tobacco products, cash and safe were stolen during the break-in.

Anyone with security cameras in the area are asked to review footage from late Tuesday, May 19 to early morning on Wednesday, May 20 and report any suspicious behavior or persons to Bay St. George RCMP.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-432-2440.