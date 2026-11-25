Justice, News November 25th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man last night after discovering that the vehicle he was driving had previously been reported stolen. The man was also found to be breaching his court-ordered conditions.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, officers patrolling the Cornwall Heights area initiated a traffic stop, after preliminary checks indicated the vehicle had previously been reported stolen. The driver, 20-year-old Jonah King was arrested without incident for possession of stolen property.

King was also found to be in violation of the court-imposed conditions of his release in an unrelated matter.

He was scheduled to appear in court today to answer to Criminal Code charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order condition.

The investigation is ongoing.