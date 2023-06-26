News Sports

Hockey NL considering fee increase

By Don Bradshaw
Published on June 26, 2023 at 5:57 pm

It may cost hockey players in Newfoundland and Labrador a little more to play the game this fall, as the sport’s governing body wrestles with rising operating costs. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top