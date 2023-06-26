Hockey NL considering fee increase

- Home
It may cost hockey players in Newfoundland and Labrador a little more to play the game this fall, as the sport’s governing body wrestles with rising operating costs. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more.
NTV’s Ben Cleary spoke to one local marine safety advocate, who says OceanGate should have been better prepared for disaster.
It was one week ago today that search and rescue efforts began for missing Titan submersible.
All five people aboard died after the submersible imploded. Today, family members of two of the victims left the province without their loved ones as multiple investigations begin. NTV’s Beth Penney has the latest.
A serious crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, east of the Aberdeen Avenue exit. One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.