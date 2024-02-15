FEATURED Weather

Heavy snowfall stretches into second straight day

Posted: February 15, 2024 7:34 pm
By Becky Daley


Heavy snowfall stretched into its second straight day on Thursday.

Up to 42 centimetres of snow was recorded in the metro area, while higher elevated areas are seeing more. NTV’s Becky Daley has the details.  

