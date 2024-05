David Diamond, CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services and Debbie Molloy, Vice-President of Human Resources, NL Health Services, will hold a media briefing to outline plans to reduce the use of private health-care staff in the provincial health authority.

Diamond will address media at 1:00 p.m. at the Health Innovation Acceleration Centre in St. John’s.

NTV’s Bailey Howard will be covering the story and have more at 5:30 and 6 p.m..