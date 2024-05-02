Man Arrested Following Robbery

The RNC has arrested a man after a robbery in St. John’s. Just before 3 a.m. today, officers received a report that a robbery had just occurred at a residence in the downtown area. They determined that a man was allegedly threatened with a weapon after attending the residence, and was prevented from leaving the property. At approximately 7:30 a.m., 37-year-old Glen Strowbridge of St. John’s was arrested at a residence in the downtown area of St. John’s. The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial Court in relation to charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant. The RNC requests anyone with information to assist to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000