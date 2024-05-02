Police seeks public assistance in collision investigation

The RNC is investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred in St. John’s. On Friday, April 26, shortly after 10:30 p.m., RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred in the area of Columbus Drive and Empire Avenue. There were minor injuries to the young person who was struck by the vehicle and it is not known what, if any, damage was done to the vehicle.

The RNC is appealing to the public for help with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information to assist, or anyone with video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area in the lead up to the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.