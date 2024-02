The RCMP in Ferryland is searching for 60-year-old Randy Clowe, who was last seen in Ferryland on Sunday morning.

Clowe has white hair and blue eyes. He is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 180 lbs.

He was driving a 1995 Green Dodge Ram 2500, license plate CC6 482.

Anyone with information on the location of Randy Clowe or his truck is asked to contact Ferryland RCMP at 709-432-2440.