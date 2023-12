Dean Frederick Penney appeared in provincial court in Corner Brook Monday, three days after he was charged with the 2016 murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney.

Police announced Penney’s arrest Saturday after a seven-year investigation. Jennifer Hillier-Penney was last seen Nov. 30, 2016 in St. Anthony.

Dean Penney’s case has been set over until Friday. NTV’s Don Bradshaw is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.