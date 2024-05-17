Foggy conditions persist across Newfoundland

There are patches of fog right across the province this morning. Roads are mostly dry.

The Beaumont Hamel is operating on the Flanders schedule. Air service remains in place on Monday and Thursday between Charlottetown and Norman Bay. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, there are numerous delays and cancellations.

WestJet flights 200 and 201, PAL Airlines Flight 901 and Air Canada flights 1521 and 694 are delayed. Air Canada flights 690 and 697 are cancelled.

Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.