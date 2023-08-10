COVID-19 EG.5 subvariant detected in province

A new variant of COVID-19 has made its way to the province, but the Department of Health and Community Services says there’s no indication the EG.5 variant is any more severe than other variants.

The EG.5 variant which has been detected in Canada since May, is a ‘variant under monitoring’ by the World Health Organization, with no indication to date that it causes more severe illness.

As COVID-19 continues, Public Health continues to remind the public that the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to vaccinate.

The Department of Health is now preparing for its fall booster campaign. At this time, the booster campaign addresses the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community and the importance of vaccination in reducing hospitalization and death in those at higher risk for severe illness. Further details will be released in the near future.