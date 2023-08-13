News

Corner Brook hosts 2023 Elmastukwek Mawio’mi

Posted: August 13, 2023 9:06 pm
By Don Bradshaw


Sporadic rain and chilly temperatures did little to dampen the moods of hundreds of people who turned out on Saturday for the second-annual Mi’kmaq pow wow in Corner Brook.  

NTV’s Don Bradshaw was there, and files this report.   

