RNC search for missing 14 year old female

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for missing person, Kennedy O’Neil of St. John’s.

O’Neil was last seen on Wednesday (May 7), at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of Kenmount Road in St. John’s. The 14-year-old is 5’5” tall, 125 lbs, with long dark hair and blue eyes. O’Neil was wearing pink leggings and a black crop top when she was last seen.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of O’Neil is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.