Police investigates damage to Anglican Cemetery in Spaniard’s Bay; seeks assistance identifying driver of pickup truck

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating damages at the Anglican Cemetery in Spaniard’s Bay and is seeking assistance from the public. The damages are believed to have occurred on Wednesday evening. A suspect vehicle has been identified. Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the driver.

A number of head stones, fences and an iron gate on the property were intentionally damaged. Tire tracks were observed at the cemetery. A 2002 black Ford F-250 truck, which was found abandoned and damaged in a wooded area in Spaniard’s Bay, is suspected to have been used to commit the crime.

The truck has been seized as part of the investigation, which is continuing at this time. Anyone who is able to identify the driver of the Ford truck, or who has any other information about this crime, is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.