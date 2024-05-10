Man arrested by Corner Brook RCMP for attempted robbery of cab driver

Twenty-nine-year-old Kirby Spence was arrested by RCMP in Corner Brook on Thursday. He is charged in relation to an attempted robbery that occurred on May 4.

On Saturday afternoon, Corner Brook RCMP received the report of an attempted armed robbery of a cab driver in Halfway Point. Two men, who had flagged the driver over looking for a ride, entered the back seat of the taxi cab. While the vehicle was in motion, one of the men, who was later identified as Kirby Spence, reached around the driver from the back seat of the vehicle, assaulted him and demanded money. The driver called for help on his radio and the two men exited the cab and fled on foot.

RCMP West District General Investigation Section was engaged and an arrest warrant was obtained for Spence. He was arrested at a traffic stop on Thursday and was held in custody overnight. Spence, who was wanted by RCMP in Clarenville for charges of uttering threats, attends court today and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault

Robbery

The second suspect has been identified and the investigation is continuing with further charges anticipated.