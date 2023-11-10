Health News

Closure of Emergency Services and Virtual ER at A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre

Posted: November 10, 2023 8:15 am
Due to human resource challenges, there will be changes in emergency services at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans over the next several days.

Today there will be a Virtual ER beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and emergency services will not be available from 8:00 p.m. until Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

On Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 emergency services will be available. As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, there will be a Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and a closure at 4:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

From Tuesday, November 14 to Thursday, November 16 there will be a Virtual ER from 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

In case of emergency,  patients should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor.

