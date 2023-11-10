Closure of Emergency Services and Virtual ER at A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre

Due to human resource challenges, there will be changes in emergency services at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans over the next several days.

Today there will be a Virtual ER beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and emergency services will not be available from 8:00 p.m. until Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

On Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 emergency services will be available. As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, there will be a Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and a closure at 4:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

From Tuesday, November 14 to Thursday, November 16 there will be a Virtual ER from 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

In case of emergency, patients should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor.