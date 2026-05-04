Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

St. John’s area shops participate in Free Comic Book Day

Arts & Entertainment, News

All three comic book stores in the metro St. John’s area took part in Free Comic Book Day on May 2nd. Downtown Comics, Timemasters, and Heroes & Hobbies all provided select free comic books to patrons, in what has become the biggest event in North America’s comic book industry. David Stephens, the Manager of Timemasters says, “Comics can be a great way to help kids learn how to read, but it’s absolutely a day for adults too.”

The annual event offers a selection of free titles designed to appeal to a broad range of age levels and their tastes. Major titles this year included, X-Men, Batman, and Garfield.

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