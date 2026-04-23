Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

New iceberg festival launches in Twillingate

Arts & Entertainment, News

Twillingate will host the very first Bergy Days – Twillingate Iceberg Festival on May 8–9, marking the beginning of the iceberg season. While icebergs are never guaranteed – the elusive giants have their own schedule – the festival celebrates the start of the season and the coastal experience that makes Twillingate so distinctive.

The two-day event will include live music, food experiences, cultural storytelling, and outdoor activities, all rooted in Twillingate’s identity and its connection to the North Atlantic.

“We wanted our first Twillingate Iceberg Festival to be an event for our community, by our community, so you’ll see local musicians, our best home cooks, and local artisans on the beach and at the market. Shops and restaurants will be open and welcoming new friends and familiar faces,” said Suzanne White, Executive Director.

The festival kicks off with an iceberg movie night, followed the next day by a polar dip, a cooking contest, an all-day market, a lantern parade, a pottery workshop, and a community bonfire with music. 

Located along Iceberg Alley, Twillingate is recognized as “The Iceberg Capital of the World” and one of the best places in the world to view icebergs. The new festival builds on that global reputation while showcasing the culture, creativity, and community that define the town.

“This festival is about more than icebergs,” said White. “It is about marking the beginning of the season, creating something fun for everyone to do in between iceberg hunting, and supporting the people and businesses that make this community what it is.”

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