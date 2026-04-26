Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

SciFi on the Rock draws more than 5,000, biggest crowd ever

Arts & Entertainment, News

SciFi on the Rock drew its biggest crowd ever with 5,000 attendees this weekend.

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