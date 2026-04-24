THE CHICKS to headline Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John’s, July 18

Arts & Entertainment, News April 24th, 2026

Big news for music fans as 13-time Grammy Award-winning country-pop trio, The Chicks will headline the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John’s on Saturday, July 18. Special guest is soulful blues-rock-country vocal powerhouse Elle King and more to be announced soon!



Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (10 million copies) releases.

Counting 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades. After a nearly 14-year hiatus, The Chicks released their fifth studio album Gaslighter in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff. The album has been hailed as the band’s most uninhibited, modern, progressive, and original work ever.

TICKETS: The general on-sale begins Tuesday, April 28 at 12 noon local time (NDT) and tickets will be available online at ChurchillParkMusicFestival.com