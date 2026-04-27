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Arts & Entertainment

Date set for 2026 Polka Dot Trot

Arts & Entertainment, Health, News

The Cancer Care Foundation has announced the dates of both the Eastern and Western Polka Dot Trot for this year. The Polka Dot Trot is the Cancer Care Foundation’s signature event, and it’s designed to support those affected by all forms of cancer, while also connecting people in a unique way. With the Polka Dot Trot, you can fundraise a team or individually, and choose to walk in the color of the cancer that matters to you the most.

The Western Polka Dot Trot will take place Sept. 20 in Corner Brook, and the Eastern Polka Dot Trot will take place in St. John’s on Sept. 27.

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