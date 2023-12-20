Youth arrested after assaulting police officer

One youth is in police custody after RNC officers located two youth suspects outside a residence in St. John’s.

The youths were suspects from a report made to the police several days ago.

During the arrest, one youth became combative and assaulted the arresting officer by spitting in his face. The police vehicle the youth was detained in was also damaged.

The youth is charged with assaulting a police officer, damage to property, uttering threats and breaches of a court order.

He was held for court.