Just before midnight, the RNC attended a call for service at a residence in the Goulds. While attending the call, they observed an adult female known to them who was breaching conditions of her Court Order.

When officers approached the female, she fled the scene on foot.

Police Dog Services were called in and quickly located the suspect in a shed at a nearby residence.

The 27-year-old is charged with breaching two conditions of a court order. She was taken to the lock up and held for court.