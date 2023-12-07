Winter Lights Across Canada celebration this evening at Confederation Building

The 37th annual Winter Lights Across Canada celebration takes place this evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. in St. John’s.

The celebration will be held in the lobby of the Confederation Building.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott will join a local family from Chalker Place to activate the lights on Confederation Hill.

The Winter Lights Across Canada celebration is an annual event where each province and territory decorates its capital city and holds its own lighting ceremony. The initiative contributes to a nationwide effort to symbolically link Canadians together for the holiday season.