Province signs $78 million bilateral agreement with Ottawa to improve health care for seniors

Health Minister Tom Osborne, as well as Federal Minister of Labour and Seniors Seamus O’Regan signed a bilateral agreement on Tuesday morning to invest $78 million over the next five years to improve health care for seniors.

Officials say the plan will:

Improve home and community care systems

Hire additional clinical staff to increase access to care and support.

Utilize technology for new service delivery models and implement initiatives for timely access to home supports and care needs, medications, and medical equipment based on clinically assessed needs.

Support individuals living with dementia through new community-based supportive care options and more training courses.

Increase options for restorative and rehabilitative care in community.

Enhance palliative and end-of-life care

Support a new 10-bed community hospice in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Improve access to supports and services for individuals at end of life living at home.

Improve palliative and end of life care through more training and education opportunities for care providers.

Strengthen the workforce

Establish a geriatric medicine fellowship at Memorial University.

Increase training to improve health care outcomes and promote independence and well-being.

Enhance the quality of care and quality of life through improved long-term care standards