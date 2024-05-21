Deputy Mayor of Mount Pearl Nicole Kieley marks one year since life-changing accident

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

One year ago today, Deputy Mayor of Mount Pearl, Nicole Kieley was involved in a serious accident when a vehicle crashed into Shoppers Drugs Mart on LeMarchant Road. Kieley, who was just exiting the store, was struck by the SUV as it crashed through the glass window, trapping her underneath the vehicle.

But, a year later and Kieley is looking at life positively. Today she marked the milestone of one year since her life was drastically changed by going for her first hike since the accident, and also rejoining council as Deputy Mayor of Mount Pearl.

