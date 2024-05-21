Police investigating commercial break and enter in Stephenville Crossing

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating a break and enter that occurred at Karl’s Canteen in Stephenville Crossing just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Early on Sunday morning, police were alerted of a break and enter at Karl’s Canteen and attended the scene. The store and property inside were damaged and the front door to the business had been pried open. A quantity of cigarettes and lighters were stolen from the business.



Surveillance footage captured an unknown masked male forcing entry through the front door. The investigation is continuing.



Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.