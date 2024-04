It’s a nice drive across all of the province with the exception of the Avalon Peninsula.

On the Avalon Peninsula, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Visibility is fair to good.

Roads elsewhere are bare with a few icy patches.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time and interprovincial ferries are also on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 686 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.