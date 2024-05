Jim McKenna will be sworn in as an MHA on Thursday.

McKenna, who won the by-election in the district of Fogo Island – Cape Freels, will be sworn in at a ceremony at 10:00 a.m. in the House of Assembly Chamber.

The by-election was held on April 15. Jim McKenna ran for the Progressive Conservative Party. Dana Blackmore ran for the Liberals and Jim Gill was selected for the New Democratic Party.

The district was held by Derrick Bragg until his death in January.