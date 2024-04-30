News Politics

New signs signal government’s plans to dismantle Tent City

Posted: April 30, 2024 10:28 pm
By Bailey Howard



video
play-sharp-fill

New signs have popped up around the Colonial Building advising that tents will not be permitted.

At the House of Assembly today, ministers addressed how they plan to enforce them. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.

Post Views: 14

Scroll to top Hide picture