At 10:19 pm on Tuesday night, the RNC were called to a report of an assault in progress in St. John’s.

When police arrived they spoke with a female victim who advised she was assaulted by her brother.

The 24-year-old male suspect was located inside a residential apartment complex.

He was arrested and will appear in court this morning. The male was charged with two counts of assault, choking, uttering threats and breach of a release order.