Windy conditions continue on Monday, as large low swirls south of Greenland

The area of low pressure that brought Friday’s snowfall to eastern Newfoundland continues to impact the weather across Newfoundland and Labrador as we begin the new week. As that low passed the Island, it rapidly intensified and then stalled south of Greenland, and that’s where we find it parked this morning.
This low is driving large waves along the northeast coast of the Island and subsequent high water levels. Special Weather Statements are in effect from the Avalon Peninsula North to near Fogo Island for large waves and pounding surf. A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for St. John’s & vicinity, and more specifically, areas of Conception Bay that are exposed to northerly swell. Details can be found by clicking this link.
The good news is this low-pressure centre will begin to drift eastward today and increase the distance between itself and the province. The bad news is that at the same time, an area of high pressure will be building over Quebec. This will increase the pressure gradient, or the difference in pressure between the low and the high, and keep the wind speeds high throughout the day. In fact, they will increase a few kilometers per hour in some areas over what we’re seeing this morning. On top of that, an area of low pressure passing south of the Island, coming out of the New England states, will also intensify as it nears Greenland in the next couple of days, which will not help matters much either. You can see the animation of this below.
Monday’s Forecast | Outlook into mid-week
Expect breezy conditions across much of the Province with widespread wind gusts in the 40 to 70 km/h range from the north or north northwest. The higher gusts will be found over coastal regions of the Island from the GNP to the Avalon Peninsula. Gusts along the coast of Labrador will be nearer 100 km/h. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Cartwright to Black Tickle through today.
There will also be areas of flurries and snow squalls along the West Coast, the Northern Peninsula, and near north-facing shores of the Island, including northern areas of the Avalon Peninsula. Most areas will not see much snow, but locally, significant amounts are possible over higher terrain and where flurries are consistent. Areas of blowing and drifting will occur as well over exposed locations.
Due to the wind direction being from the north, most of the Island will be under cloud to mostly cloudy skies, except in the south where partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be the rule. In Labrador, once west of the eastern side of the Churchill Valley, skies will also be mostly sunny. East of there it will be mainly cloudy with areas of flurries along the coast south of Voisey’s Bay.
Temperatures will be on the cold side today, with Labrador West staying in the minus teens, the coast will be closer to -10º, and most of the Island will remain several degrees below 0º for the high this afternoon. Wind chills will make it feel much colder, so be sure to bundle up when heading out.
Tuesday looks quiet ahead of our next low, which will bring snow to much of the Island from later Wednesday into Thursday. This does not look like a major system and I’ll have more details on that for you later today.