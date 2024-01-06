Large waves along northeast Newfoundland and northern Avalon Avalon shorelines Sunday into Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for coastal areas of Bonavista North, Terra Nova, the Bonavista Peninsula, the Avalon Peninsula North, and St. John’s & vicinity for large waves and pounding surf from Sunday moring through Tuesday morning.
An intense storm will remain nearly stationary south of Greenland for the next several days. This system will produce long-period swells, with large breaking waves approaching the coast. The waves will begin to arrive tonight, but their height will peak Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, the risk of coastal flooding will be highest at high tide Sunday night. Wave heights will be 6 to 8 metres, breaking upon the shoreline.
Similar scenarios in the past have caused damage to coastal infrastructure, minor flooding along the immediate coastline, and significant coastal erosion. The public is advised to stay a safe distance away from the shoreline due to the rapid approach of large waves.
Remember to keep a safe distance from the water, as water levels can quickly rise without warning when waves of this magnitude are breaking near the shoreline.