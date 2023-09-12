Wednesday morning’s forecast; more of the same

An area of high pressure north of the Island is going to keep the onshore, easterly flow, on the go for the next couple of days. While this will not result in significant weather rolling into the Island, it will keep the skies cloudy, drizzle frequent, and fog possible along and near east-facing shorelines.
Today will be similar to today across the Island. We can expect more showers, clouds, drizzle, and fog thanks to the onshore flow. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens. There may be some sunny breaks on the West Coast and southwest coast, and the western side of the GNP.
Labrador will see a decent day, with highs in the middle teens under sun and cloud. There will be some showers in the west late in the day.
Looking into Thursday and Friday, the weather generally doesn’t change a whole lot on the Island as the wind direction remains the same. There will be some rain in Labrador on Thursday and potentially again in the west on Friday. Highs remain in the teens and may creep toward the 20s in some areas to close out the work week.