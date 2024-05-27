The weather improves today but temperatures vary

Monday will be a nicer day across much of the Province compared to what we saw over the weekend. Much of the Province will see sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the teens to near 20º. The exception will be on the Avalon, where it will remain cool today, with highs only nearing 10º. The Avalon will remain cloudy through the morning, but sunshine should prevail this afternoon.
We will see some rain returning to the Big Land on Tuesday and the Island later Tuesday as a low tracks into Labrador. There will also be some high winds in the Wreckhosue area. While this may lead to less than ideal weather in parts of the Province, the low driving will track into Labrador. That puts most of Newfoundland into the broad, southerly flow. This flow will bring some of the warmest readings of the year to Central and eastern areas later this week. St. John’s has a very good chance of seeing the first 20º+ day this year, Wednesday or Thursday.
