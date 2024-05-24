The weekend forecast is not all bad!

While the week ended on a bit of a cooler and rainy note, the weather will not be so bad as we move into the weekend. Particularly for eastern Newfoundland on Saturday and the rest of the Province on Sunday. Sunday will be markedly cooler for most areas as winds turn northerly again.
Friday Night’s Outlook
Labrador:
- Rain and Snow: Areas of rain and snow are expected across Labrador. While some regions will see accumulation, especially inland, coastal areas should see very little in the way of snow buildup. Make sure to drive carefully as roads may be slick in places.
- Temperatures: In Labrador, temperatures will dip lower, with lows ranging from 0 to 4 degrees Celsius. Bundle up if you’re heading outside, especially in the colder spots.
Newfoundland:
- Showers Across the Island: Tonight, various parts of Newfoundland will see showers, with some light rain expected on the Northern Peninsula. If you’re out and about, you might want to grab an umbrella or rain jacket.
- Temperatures: Expect lows of 5 to 10 degrees Celsius across Newfoundland, providing a cool but not too chilly night.
Saturday’s Forecast
Newfoundland:
- East and Southeast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will reach the middle to upper teens, and some locations will get close to 20°C. It’s a good idea to keep an umbrella handy if you’re in these areas.
- Central, Western, and Northern Peninsula: Showers are expected in the morning, transitioning to rain in the afternoon. Highs will be closer to 10°C, so it will be a cooler day compared to the east.
- Southern Areas: Mainly cloudy with showers throughout the day. Highs will also be near 10°C, so dress warmly and be prepared for wet weather.
Labrador:
- East and Southeast: Rain and snow will continue, with scattered areas of rain and snow persisting in the west. Outside of inland locations, very little snow is expected. The weather will improve on the North Coast.
- Temperatures: Highs will range from 3 to 6°C. It’s going to be a chilly day, so make sure to dress in layers and stay warm.
Sunday’s Outlook
Newfoundland:
- General Outlook: Much of the Island will experience mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from 6 to 10°C. It’s a fairly typical day weather-wise, with a mix of sun and clouds.
- Central and Northeast Coast: The exception will be in Central and on the northeast coast, where showers will persist through most of the day. Be sure to have your rain gear ready if you’re in these areas.
Labrador:
- General Outlook: Labrador will enjoy sunshine, making it a brighter day compared to Newfoundland.
- Temperatures: Highs will be around 4°C on the coast and about 11°C inland and in the western regions. It’s a great day to get outside and enjoy the sun, especially in the inland areas where it will be warmer.
Monday’s Outlook
Newfoundland:
- General Outlook: Sunny with highs of 10 to 15.
Labrador:
- General Outlook: Sunny with highs of 15.
Tuesday’s Outlook
Provincial Forecast:
- General Outlook: Sunny on the Island with highs of 15 to 20. The warmest readings will be Central. Labrador will see periods of rain, with highs of 14 to 16.
Wednesday’s Outlook
Provincial Forecast:
- General Outlook: A chance of rain and showers on the Island, with highs of 15 to 20. Labrador will see periods of rain on the coast, with highs near 13. It will be cooler north and west, with the chance of rain and snow. Highs will be near 5 in those areas.