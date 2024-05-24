An unsettled, damp Friday is on the docket for today

A relatively weak but large area of low pressure has settled over the region. This weather-maker is bringing large amounts of unsettled weather to the region this morning. On the cold side of the system, in Labrador, many areas are waking up to a bit of snow this morning. There’s not much, but any snow on May 24 is probably not welcomed with open arms.
On the Island this morning, we are waking up to rain over eastern Newfoundland, some of which is heavy. As of 6:44 AM most of this rain is west of the Avalon but it is moving toward the east. If you’re heading out for a long drive this morning in Central or Eastern and going any particular direction, it won’t be a pleasant ride. Meanwhile, in Central, as of 6:45 AM, there is a pretty intense line of showers over the Green Bay – White Bay area from near South Brok to Coachman’s Cove. This is heading to the east, and there very may be some rumbles of thunder from the occasional lightning strike. Radar shows these areas of rain and showers nicely.
Through the remainder of the day we are going to see areas of rain and showers across the Island. Futurecast shows that rather well and here are four images showing how the rain will progress across the Island today.
What’s not shown here is the risk of thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of storms today over southern sections of the Island, particularly later this morning into the early afternoon. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the radar, for the possibility of some storms firing up and for lightning strikes. The most likely area for any storms runs from near Port aux Basques to the Burin Peninsula. The area is highlighted in blue on the map below.
Across the Big Land we are looking at the potential of rain and snow today. Temperatures across the Province will be on the cooler side of things for most. Many areas will climb into the upper single digits to lower teens, but will not get much warmer than that. The exception will be the North Coast of Labrador, where highs will only be near 1 this afternoon.
I’ll have your next update later this afternoon on NTV.ca and your full forecast this evening on NTV starting at 5:30 PM. See you then!